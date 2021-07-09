Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,489 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Leidos by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,873,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after buying an additional 378,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after buying an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.