Public Mint One Day Trading Volume Tops $302,737.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $302,737.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00062399 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000721 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

