Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

