Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

