PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up to $34.91

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.91, but opened at $38.09. PubMatic shares last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 9,936 shares traded.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.89.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

