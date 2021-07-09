PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up to $34.91

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.91, but opened at $38.09. PubMatic shares last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 9,936 shares traded.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.89.
In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
