Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells $47,134.88 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $326.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 679.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 428,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 359,715 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $2,204,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 210,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

