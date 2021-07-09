Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells $47,134.88 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $326.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
