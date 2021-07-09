Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $31.83 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003320 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $287.46 million and approximately $31.83 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

