Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 219,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 338,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

LRTNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.