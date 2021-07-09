Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Issued By Truist Securiti

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VZ. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

