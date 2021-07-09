Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Issued By Barrington Research

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s FY2021 earnings at $14.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.43 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Snap-on stock opened at $223.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.27. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $128.66 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total value of $1,648,197.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,795.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.