Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for State Street Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.93.

Shares of STT stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

