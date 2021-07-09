Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of AEL opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

