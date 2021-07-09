Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Shares of LVS opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.