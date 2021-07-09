Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.94.

Shares of NVDA opened at $796.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $678.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $391.08 and a fifty-two week high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock valued at $60,507,536. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,152,368,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after purchasing an additional 719,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,310,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,835,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,249 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.