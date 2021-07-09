Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Penn National Gaming, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $71.97 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

