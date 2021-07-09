QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

QCR stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.68.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QCR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in QCR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.