Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 360 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.98. 242,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $311.89 and a 1-year high of $436.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

