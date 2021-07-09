Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 371,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,886,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

