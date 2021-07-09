Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $603,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.04. 511,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.