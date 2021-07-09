Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,017 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,464,000 after buying an additional 483,594 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.69. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

