Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.62. 33,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $194.76 and a 12 month high of $278.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

