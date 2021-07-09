Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $104,795,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 902,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,873. Quanta Services has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

