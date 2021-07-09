Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 1,597 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $20,327,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after buying an additional 445,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,733,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

