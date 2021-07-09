Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $31,000 in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -813.00. Yalla Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YALA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yalla Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

