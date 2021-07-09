Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $35,000 in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Innospec by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $249,719.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,221.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

