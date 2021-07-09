Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $33,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR opened at $219.84 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

