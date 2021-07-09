Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after buying an additional 500,839 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 75,382 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.