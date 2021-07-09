Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 55,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

