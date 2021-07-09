Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,104 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,046 shares of company stock worth $14,016,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,065. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.