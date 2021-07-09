Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.14. 35,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $142.03 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

