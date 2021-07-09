Quantitative Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,487,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 495,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of UAL traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. 381,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,438,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.