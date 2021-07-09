Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $15.74 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 247,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,738,000. Twitter accounts for about 1.3% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $170,955,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. 254,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,158,850. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

