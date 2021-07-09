Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 118,474 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 43.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 118,474 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.90. 658,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,005,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

