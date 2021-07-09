Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 109,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 717,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,213,484. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

