Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$2.30 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.05.

OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

