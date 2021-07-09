R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 15,000 Shares

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $222,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

NYSE RRD traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 613,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,017. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $412.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.74.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

