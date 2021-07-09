Radix (EXRD) Market Cap Reaches $93.07 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Radix has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $93.07 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00055163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00896340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005198 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

