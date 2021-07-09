Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $66.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. Radware reported sales of $58.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $302.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Radware by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after buying an additional 63,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDWR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 121,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

