Rajat Taneja Sells 42,336 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $236.61 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $241.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $2,175,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.