Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 207,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.44 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

