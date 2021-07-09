Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,313,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

