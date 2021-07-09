Redburn Partners Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Neutral

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.04. Nevro has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth $53,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

