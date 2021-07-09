Redwood Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,397,687 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397,687 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education makes up 1.7% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $35,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

LAUR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 3,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,691. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

