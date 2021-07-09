Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO Sells $757,850.00 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE RS opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.49. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

