Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 730,350 shares.The stock last traded at $27.88 and had previously closed at $27.48.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.72.
Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
