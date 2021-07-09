Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 730,350 shares.The stock last traded at $27.88 and had previously closed at $27.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Relx by 25.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 80.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

