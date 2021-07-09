Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 157,600 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 117.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXMT opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

