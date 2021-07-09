Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of DermTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DermTech by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 4,913.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DermTech by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DermTech by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 131,083 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 257,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,519,760 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DMTK opened at $33.28 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.38.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

