Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.