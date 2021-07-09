Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 224,246 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Townsquare Media worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth about $2,390,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The company has a market cap of $210.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

