Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 88,300 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Core-Mark worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,930 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 148,659 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

